abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,486 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

