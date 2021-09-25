abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 652,740 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,197 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

