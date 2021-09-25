abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,514,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after buying an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,299,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after acquiring an additional 328,303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

