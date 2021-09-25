abrdn plc Grows Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.19% of Rite Aid worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAD opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $809.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.