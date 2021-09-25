abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of JinkoSolar worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

