abrdn plc Has $1.37 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.97 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

