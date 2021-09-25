abrdn plc Has $1.60 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 681.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,064. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.