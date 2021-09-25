abrdn plc Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

abrdn plc reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MongoDB by 106.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,780,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $32,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $508.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.50 and a 1 year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,530 shares of company stock worth $70,486,767. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

