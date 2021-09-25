abrdn plc Invests $1.29 Million in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Ranpak as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ranpak by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ranpak by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

PACK opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

