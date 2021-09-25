abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $534,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,208,465. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DASH opened at $220.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

