abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

LNG opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

