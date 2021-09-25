abrdn plc Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VMware by 314.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in VMware by 54.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

