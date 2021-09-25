abrdn plc Sells 102,050 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

abrdn plc decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,050 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of CoreCivic worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CXW opened at $8.52 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

