abrdn plc Sells 1,178 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,277 shares of company stock valued at $38,503,695 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.51. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

