abrdn plc Sells 1,319 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $279.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average is $214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

