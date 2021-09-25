abrdn plc Sells 18,472 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

