abrdn plc Sells 2,043 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

