abrdn plc Sells 2,465 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

