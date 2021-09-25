abrdn plc Sells 3,175 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

