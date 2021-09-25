abrdn plc Sells 4,491 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

