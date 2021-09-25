abrdn plc Sells 5,085 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $419.31 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

