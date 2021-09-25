abrdn plc Sells 8,147 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,413,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.