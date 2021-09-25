Abyss Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $200,965.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.