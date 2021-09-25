AceD (ACED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,113.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $201,683.20 and $17,113.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

