ACENT Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $7.14 million and $1.11 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00121507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043396 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,934,423 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.