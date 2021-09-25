Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) & Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head to Head Review

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Kuehne + Nagel International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and Kuehne + Nagel International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.64 $56.03 million $0.19 33.05 Kuehne + Nagel International $21.74 billion 2.10 $840.48 million $1.40 54.02

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. Acerinox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acerinox pays out 115.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acerinox and Kuehne + Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kuehne + Nagel International 6 6 2 0 1.71

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 3.24% 10.15% 3.39% Kuehne + Nagel International 4.92% 43.81% 10.95%

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Acerinox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login. The Airfreight segment relates to the air logistics solutions and streamlined visibility and monitoring via KN Login information management system. The Overland segments specializes in the end-to-end, secured, and temperature-controlled solutions for overland transportation of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. The Contract Logistics segment refers to the customer contracts for warehousing and distribution activities. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

