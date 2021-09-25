ACoconut Price Tops $0.20 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $528,099.34 and $54,572.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

