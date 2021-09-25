Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.77 or 0.06809165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00354676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.92 or 0.01198489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00110486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00553748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00525180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00314779 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

