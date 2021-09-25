adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $64,736.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043218 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

