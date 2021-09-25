Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $16.68 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $16.68 million and $131,145.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,871 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

