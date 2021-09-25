Aeron Price Hits $0.0000 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $797.66 and $12,348.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00125901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

