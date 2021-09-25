Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report sales of $210,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

AEMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.57. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

