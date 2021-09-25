Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.05. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

