Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $571.38 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00004076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.16 billion and $571.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00161869 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00516957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00041336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 35,587.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,381,090,350 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,309,703 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

