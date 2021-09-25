Alien Worlds Market Cap Reaches $143.92 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $143.92 million and approximately $54.88 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00102629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,126.34 or 1.00024934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.40 or 0.06725264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.00754299 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

