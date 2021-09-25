Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) versus D8 (NYSE:DEH) Critical Comparison

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and D8 (NYSE:DEH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Align Technology and D8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.47 billion 23.18 $1.78 billion $22.41 32.36 D8 N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than D8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of D8 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Align Technology and D8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 1 13 0 2.93 D8 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $688.85, suggesting a potential downside of 5.02%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than D8.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and D8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 20.10% 21.42% 14.17% D8 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Align Technology beats D8 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About D8

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

