Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.82

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.82 and traded as high as C$49.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.31, with a volume of 4,607 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

In other news, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total transaction of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,584,147.20. Also, Senior Officer Deborah Hall Lefevre acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$595,210.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,210.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

