Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Head to Head Contrast

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 11.64, suggesting that its stock price is 1,064% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RTCORE and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems 16.56% 55.02% 4.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RTCORE and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 1 7 10 0 2.50

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $113.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than RTCORE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 1.13 $213.70 million $9.06 11.30

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

