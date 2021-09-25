AllSafe Price Tops $0.0263 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. AllSafe has a market cap of $240,132.70 and approximately $85.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

