Alpaca Finance Hits One Day Volume of $24.15 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $129.74 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00142478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,687.94 or 1.00171866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.32 or 0.06726127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00764886 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

