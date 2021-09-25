Alpha Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $12,223.21 and approximately $22.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.75 or 0.01197346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.31 or 0.00526323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00307069 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003042 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.