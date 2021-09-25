Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,852.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,413.34 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,797.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,505.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

