Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $19.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,844.30. 1,148,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,768.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,466.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,407.68 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

