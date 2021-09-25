Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.5% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $19.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,844.30. 1,148,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,768.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,466.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,407.68 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

