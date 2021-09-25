Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $9,107.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00134989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.44 or 0.99933245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.88 or 0.06730186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00754357 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

