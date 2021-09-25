Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $413,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,425.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,418.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,351.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

