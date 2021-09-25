AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) versus Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Critical Analysis

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24%

This table compares AMB Financial and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.56 $81.14 million $3.30 6.07

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMB Financial and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

