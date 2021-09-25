AMEPAY One Day Trading Volume Tops $298,879.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $298,879.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00105827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.70 or 0.99732045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.87 or 0.06726492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00765038 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.