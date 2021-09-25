American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Raised by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3,608.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,703 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

AAL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 39,923,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,017,883. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

