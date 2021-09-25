American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,314 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $90,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in American Electric Power by 250.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

